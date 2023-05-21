UP firefighters practice vehicle extrication, stabilization

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters gathered in Houghton for specialized training on Sunday.

Firefighters came to Ed’s Used Parts and Salvage from across the Upper Peninsula including Keweenaw, Houghton, Baraga and Marquette Counties.

Assistant Fire Chief for Ahmeek Village Michael Defina Jr. said this vehicle extrication and stabilization training will allow the firefighters to be more efficient when responding.

“By the end of the day, all the fire fighters you see here will become more proficient in the utilization of the various tools that are available to us for automobile extrication in the event of an emergency,” Defina said.

Firefighters used tools including Sawzall’s and the “Jaws of Life” to remove parts of a vehicle for a safe and efficient rescue. The equipment came from Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s new rescue truck, which was purchased through donations and federal grant funding.

The training involves a specific process designed to promote efficiency during an emergency.

“We’re currently starting out with a scene size-up and evaluation, [then the] establishment of an incident commander and extrication group supervisor,” Defina said. “From there, the vehicle is stabilized, the victim is attended to by EMS personnel on the scene, if not, firefighters will provide medical attention.”

Defina also said that everyone who attended this training is a volunteer from their community.

“Everyone does this without compensation, their taking time away from their families, their jobs, other things they should be doing today in order to become more proficient and readily able to serve the public,” Defina said.

Sunday marked the second and final day of this joint training session.

