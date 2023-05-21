Saint Vincent DePaul Recognizes Volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saint Michael’s church in Marquette hosted the saint Vincent DePaul volunteer award event.

The event honored more than 80 and celebrated all their accomplishments. One of those was the remodeling of the saint Vincent DePaul thrift store.

The collaboration between saint Vincent’s and Saint Michaels helped volunteers reach more people in need.

“So I’ve been volunteering with Saint Vincent DePaul for about 25 years working at the food pantry and then when I got retired I thought it was time to work at our parish level and directly help people through our parish.”

Organizers hope more volunteers continue to help out to keep saint Vinnie’s running for the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.