Houghton/Keweenaw Communities that Care Family Fun Day returns

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Houghton/Keweenaw Communities that Care hosted their free third annual Family Fun Day at the Calumet Coliseum.

Coordinator Callisto Cortez said this event is finally making a return after a three-year hiatus. Cortez also expressed this event highlighted mental health awareness month and brought families together.

“It’s just a time to uplift each other and spend time together because sometimes families don’t get to always get to have a connection,” said Cortez. “We also felt this was a great way to get our kids and our parents out and just spend time together.”

There were games and bounce houses, face painting, and food, but they also had vendor booths with resources on how a parent can talk to their kid about mental health.

Cortez says events like these are important because they attack mental health at a young age.

“Some of us are taught that we can’t talk about mental health, and you just have to suck it up and that’s not what it’s about it’s about being able to get in touch with your feelings and connect with another person and being able to communicate, because if you can’t communicate that’s where our problems start,” said Cortez.

Outside of the Coliseum, the Big Truck Event was happening. As children walked up, firefighters, police and paramedics gave kids a chance to get inside their vehicles and learn about them.

“So, getting the kids and the community involved we can probably get into age 18 and up we can get the training,” said David Luoma, a Calumet firefighter. “I also hear the enrollment is kind of down and we need to try and get that up so we can get more kids involved in the community.”

All organizers said they just want to thank the community for coming out and they hope to bring more activities to next year’s fair.

