Boy Scouts clean up beach on annual camping trip

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - At Lake Antoine Park, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts held a weekend-long camping event where they were there to have fun, enjoy the outdoors and learn a few things along the way.

Den leader Evan Rice brought his pack to clean the beach followed by lunch with friends.

“You’re not just stressing being out there, but how to be out there and how to not impact the environment negatively, how to save it for the net person. We talk about leaving no trace and making it better than you came, and just the respect that brings as that build character in these young people as they get older, they will carry that with them the rest of their lives,” said Rice.

Kingsford Troop 510 Scoutmaster Douglas Sage said this weekend was more than just learning first aid and earning badges, it was also about building relationships.

“Part of this is just building relationships with the cub packs, so the cubs get to see the scouts and how they are functioning. so, after lunch today we’re going to play capture the flag,” said Sage.

These Kingsford Boy Scouts also enjoyed many activities such as football, hiking, tent setting, and campfire songs, as a group. Troop 510 first-class scout Gray Harrison says this program allows scouts to make a positive impact on their community.

“You get to learn good skills that I normally wouldn’t get to have access to without scouting,” said Harrison.

The scouts are planning for another trip in the summer.

