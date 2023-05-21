American Legion hosted a successful Honor flight fundraiser spaghetti dinner

Spaghetti dinner at the American Legion Post 90 in Lake Linden.
Spaghetti dinner at the American Legion Post 90 in Lake Linden.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, Sons of the American Legion hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise money to support the U.P. honor flight.

The dinner was $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under and children younger than five ate free. During the dinner in addition to spaghetti customers also got chicken, bread cold beverages and unlimited sweets like brownies, cupcakes and cookies. During the dinner, customers could also enter raffles to win prizes. One veteran and organizer named Dale Perreault who was on the last Honor Flight said that there were a lot of tickets to different things.

“Well, they come in and they can buy meal tickets, raffle tickets, 50/50 tickets and they’re allowed to buy as many as they want,” said Perreault.

Organizers said if customers didn’t want to dine in at the American Legion post in Lake Linden, they could get a to-go order. Veterans and organizers said they want to thank the community the turnout was more than they could have asked for.

