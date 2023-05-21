20th annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic wraps up final day

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday marked the final day for an annual U.P. fishing tournament.

Over the two-days of the 20th annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic, participants aimed to catch the largest trout they could. Attendees weighed the six heaviest fish they caught, being able to weigh three fish a day with the goal of accumulating the largest total fish weight.

Admission for the event was $12, with the money going towards the Ontonagon County Cancer Association. The Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic has raised more than $100,000 for the organization over the event’s 20 year history.

“We just help a lot of people with that amount of money, and then it’s really good for the community also,” said founder Larry Greig. “A lot of people come here, they’ve been coming for 20 years, enjoy the camaraderie and it’s just a lot of fun.”

65 teams participated in the tournament, all competing for a $2,000 grand prize.

The winner was Captain Fred Lundberg, with Bill, Justin and Ben Lundberg completing the team. Their total fish weight for the weekend was 51.4 pounds.

