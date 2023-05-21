20th annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic wraps up final day

Attendees weighed the six heaviest fish they caught, being able to weigh three fish a day with the goal of accumulating the largest total fish weight.
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday marked the final day for an annual U.P. fishing tournament.

Over the two-days of the 20th annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic, participants aimed to catch the largest trout they could. Attendees weighed the six heaviest fish they caught, being able to weigh three fish a day with the goal of accumulating the largest total fish weight.

Admission for the event was $12, with the money going towards the Ontonagon County Cancer Association. The Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic has raised more than $100,000 for the organization over the event’s 20 year history.

“We just help a lot of people with that amount of money, and then it’s really good for the community also,” said founder Larry Greig. “A lot of people come here, they’ve been coming for 20 years, enjoy the camaraderie and it’s just a lot of fun.”

65 teams participated in the tournament, all competing for a $2,000 grand prize.

The winner was Captain Fred Lundberg, with Bill, Justin and Ben Lundberg completing the team. Their total fish weight for the weekend was 51.4 pounds.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Pat's Foods
Pat’s Foods grocery store expands to Munising
They have a food trailer that will be out and about in the community during the summer.
Curious Pig celebrates 5 years in Crystal Falls

Latest News

UP firefighters practice vehicle extrication, stabilization
20th Annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic wraps up final day
Firefighters used cars from the salvage yard to simulate situations where a rescue is necessary.
UP firefighters practice vehicle extrication, stabilization
Volunteers build gardens in Lakeview Elementary School courtyard