Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a woman is facing charges after drowning her daughter and trying to kill another child.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies were called to a home early Friday morning for a woman, later identified as Jamie Bradley-Brun, attempting to drown her child.

When deputies arrived, they detained Jamie Bradley-Brun and found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead.

Authorities said they believe the 6-year-old was likely drowned by her mother.

According to investigators, Jamie Bradley-Brun then also tried to drown an 8-year-old but the child’s cries for help woke up others in the home. They were able to intervene and call 911.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the 6-year-old’s cause of death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box advertised by Jason Cimarelli
Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Iconic Mackinac Bridge toll attendant to retire after 3 decades
McEachern is scheduled for sentencing in Marquette County Circuit Court on June 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Detective, prosecutor discuss role in sexual assault case

Latest News

Students will be able to learn where their food comes from, and all the work that goes into...
Volunteers build gardens in Lakeview Elementary School courtyard
U.S. President Joe Biden, from left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime...
Biden aims to reassure world on US debt standoff as he consults with Indo-Pacific leaders
Biden, G7 leaders talk Russia and more
40 teams of young and old participated in this race.
Runners gather for 45th Big Bay Relay