Wishing Well Gifts celebrates 53 years of business in Iron Mountain

The shop has sold furniture, clothing, candy and more for over half a century.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wishing Well Gifts is celebrating 53 years of business Saturday.

The shop has sold furniture, clothing, candy and more for over half a century.

Don Khoury, the owner of Wishing Well Gifts said it’s a family business. He has seen children grow into grandparents, and now those grandparents bring their grandchildren in to shop.

Khoury said he has a philosophy of helping people.

“You can’t outgive. You just give and give and it’ll come back to you,” Khoury explained.

Khoury said a key to his success is spreading happiness to his customers.

“I enjoy people. I enjoy talking to them and doing good things for people. God has been very good to me and my wife, he’s giving me blessings of fifty-some years of business,” Khoury said.

“I just want to talk to people and make them feel good, give them a bit of happiness.”

The celebration will take place from noon to 3 p.m.

Khoury encourages people to come at any time. The event will include cookies, food and punch.

Wishing Well’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

