Volunteers build gardens in Lakeview Elementary School courtyard

By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers from around the Negaunee area gathered to build Lakeview Elementary School students their own gardens.

The Negaunee Lions Club, Partridge Creek Farm and Lakeview Elementary School collaborated to teach the kids about growing healthy food. They brought in the lumber, stained it, assembled the garden beds and then filled them with soil.

Students will be able to learn where their food comes from, and all the work that goes into growing it. They will be planting mainly vegetables, and every student will get the opportunity to get down in the dirt.

“Many children don’t even know that food comes from gardens, they think it comes from the supermarket,” said Dan Perkins, Partridge Creek Compost chairman. “Then, as they grow and begin to see what it takes to grow good healthy food, they realize what they should be putting in their bodies.”

Organizers are grateful to the community for helping teach the students about healthy food.

