Sunny weekend with lingering warmth into next week

Warm and sunny skies for the upcoming week
Warm and sunny skies for the upcoming week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
It’s a warm and sunny weekend and warm temperatures are looking to last. While chances of rain are going to be low because of the drier air fire risk will be increased since the next chances of rain is on Tuesday and will be isolated. After that more chances of sunny skies can be expected for most of next week and into your Memorial Day weekend. We are keeping our eyes on a possible system bringing light to moderate rain for next weekend but there are still chances of sun for next weekend.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Saturday: Partly to mostly clear for the evening; mild temperatures

>Lows: Mid to High 50s

Sunday: Scattered clouds with isolated pop-up showers in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s near lakeshore; Mid 60s to Low 70s inland

Monday: Mostly clear skies with warm air lingering

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; warmest day of the week with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the early morning

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Warm and sunny skies

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s

