Runners gather for 45th Big Bay Relay

40 teams of young and old participated in this race.
40 teams of young and old participated in this race.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy and Tony Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) has hosted the 45th annual Big Bay Relay Race.

This event started in 1972 in part by the former race director Karen Kunkle and is still going strong. More than 40 teams participated in this run. With youth teams in groups of seven, and all others in groups of five. This relay race saw participation from children to seniors and is a fundraiser to help raise money for the NTN in Big Bay.

Race director Marcia Gonstead said it’s a good way for people to get running experience with friends.

“It’s an event for elite runners or first-time runners,” said Gonstead. “There are a lot of folks out here who have never taken part in an event and with the whole relay team idea, it’s groups of friends coming together to try something new.”

The overall winning team was Kickin’ Asphalt and included Kurtis Kytta, Kalvin Kytta, Kolson Kytta, Hunter Miller and John Paul Norland.

NTN’s next big event is the Marquette Trails Festival in June.

You can view the whole results here.

