Harbour House Museum starts brick sale fundraiser

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Harbour House Museum in Crystal Falls is selling bricks to fund their roof repair.

They will be selling printed bricks and you can choose what is on them. You can choose the size, color and a logo. These bricks will be placed around the Harbour House. By buying a brick, you will help them preserve the history of the area.

Craig Jarvis, Harbour House Board of Directors member, said this is a chance for you to be a part of history.

“People should purchase the brick because they’ll be around for years and years to come, and I’m hoping the museum will be,” said Jarvis, “Every visitor that comes in, maybe they’ll walk along and look down and see your name.”

You can buy them online at the Harbour House website.

