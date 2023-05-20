Harbour House Museum starts brick sale fundraiser

These bricks will be placed around the Harbour House.
These bricks will be placed around the Harbour House.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Harbour House Museum in Crystal Falls is selling bricks to fund their roof repair.

They will be selling printed bricks and you can choose what is on them. You can choose the size, color and a logo. These bricks will be placed around the Harbour House. By buying a brick, you will help them preserve the history of the area.

Craig Jarvis, Harbour House Board of Directors member, said this is a chance for you to be a part of history.

“People should purchase the brick because they’ll be around for years and years to come, and I’m hoping the museum will be,” said Jarvis, “Every visitor that comes in, maybe they’ll walk along and look down and see your name.”

You can buy them online at the Harbour House website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The red bear detectives found containing drugs in a package addressed to Strauss.
Daggett man sentenced to prison after receiving drug-stuffed teddy bear through mail
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Iconic Mackinac Bridge toll attendant to retire after 3 decades
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township

Latest News

The shop has sold furniture, clothing, candy and more for over half a century.
Wishing Well Gifts celebrates 53 years of business in Iron Mountain
They have a food trailer that will be out and about in the community during the summer.
Curious Pig celebrates 5 years in Crystal Falls
The event is a three-day fishing tournament broken up into two tourneys, a powder puff and a...
20th annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic kicks off with Powder Puff fishing tourney
Cool breezes and daytime sun through Sunday before warmer pattern drapes over the U.P. next week.
Cool, sunny weekend before tones of summer warmth next week