Gladstone seniors make breakfast to celebrate last week of school

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of seniors in Gladstone celebrated their last week of high school by cooking breakfast for the school the entire week.

Senior and Head Chef Collin VanEnkevort said he decided to volunteer for the task was because he loves cooking.

VanEnkevort said he made eggs and some type of protein Monday through Wednesday before his meals got more elaborate.

“Thursday we had steak burritos and Mr. Jacques provided them which we are very thankful for,” said VanEnkevort.

“With that, we had scrambled eggs with peppers onions, and venison bacon that Mr. Jacques also provided, and now today we are just finishing off with whatever is left.”

Gladstone Senior Frank Carlson said he’s been losing sleep all week because he has made it his goal to wake up at 7 a.m. just to get some of his classmate’s delicious food.

“It’s worth it because my friends are here and the food is really phenomenal,” said Carlson.

“Also, my friend Collin makes it. He was a former McDonald’s employee so he kind of knows what to do with this stuff and it’s been a good time overall.”

Gladstone High School Principal Andrew Jacques said that these past few years with these kids, who are now men, have been nothing but amazing.

“The kids that are behind me right now are amazing kids and they’re kids that I’m going to remember forever and that I am going to absolutely miss,” said Jacques.

Jacques also said this is the first time this breakfast has happened at the school and he couldn’t be prouder.

“They came up with this idea and all of a sudden one day I looked out in the parking lot, and I saw them smoking and rowing and I came out and I was so excited to see this. They are creating memories that will last forever,” said Jacques.

All seniors that had a part in this said they are sad to be leaving, but they’re glad they got to end their last week of school with five days of good food.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.