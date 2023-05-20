Curious Pig celebrates 5 years in Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Curious Pig restaurant has been smoking foods with a twist for five years now.

They have a food trailer that will be out and about in the community during the summer. They also plan on taking the trailer to Iron Mountain a couple times a week during the summer.

Curious Pig’s owner said they just decided to try their hand at the restaurant business.

“We were just at the point in our life where we wanted to grow creatively and we were kind of stuck there, so we started catering to see if there was a need in the community for that,” said Pamela Petrick, Curious Pig owner. “Everyone loved it, so we thought, hey, let’s just start a restaurant.”

The Curious Pig is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be keeping the locations of the food trailer updated on their Facebook page.

