20th annual Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic kicks off with Powder Puff fishing tourney

The event is a three-day fishing tournament broken up into two tourneys, a powder puff and a...
The event is a three-day fishing tournament broken up into two tourneys, a powder puff and a classic, with rankings and cash prizes determined by the combined weight of competitors' heaviest catches.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite fog, rain and choppy waves, the Lake Trout Classic in Ontonagon has kicked off its 20th iteration.

Located at the town’s marina, the classic is a three-day fishing tournament.

It started off with a powder puff tourney Friday and the lake trout classic tourney will be Saturday and Sunday.

For the powder puff tournament, the three heaviest fish a team catches determines their ranking.

The event’s founder, Larry Grieg, said the weather made fishing difficult for the powder puff competition.

“The smaller boats had to come in early, and it was rough for the big boats, so it was a tough day on the lake,” said Grieg. “The weather is part of the lake trout classic. Usually, one day is bad weather. "

However, that did stop participants in the tourney from winning.

The fishing team of Sonnie Schatz and Melissa Price won first place in the tourney, winning $500 with a combined weight of 16.4 oz.

Schatz would also win the largest lake trout prize for the tourney, earning her $100.

“The fishing is good out there,” said Schatz. “Don’t risk your life doing it, either, but have fun, enjoy yourselves, and try to win first like we did.”

During the classic tourney over the weekend, participants will weigh the six heaviest fish they catch, the three heaviest caught each day being used.

The first-place winner will win $2,000, second place $1,000, and cash prizes for the next eight placings.

There will also be $200 prizes for the largest fish in different fish categories, such as coho and chinook salmons, and steelheads.

Even though registration is now closed, Grieg encourages others to drop by for other activities.

“They are more than welcome to come to the weigh-ins on Saturday and Sunday,” added Grieg. “And then there’s a big fish fry on Saturday. It starts at 5 o’clock and goes on till 8 o’clock, and that’s all fish that the fishermen have caught.”

The fish fry will be at the Ontonagon VFW.

Admission is $12.

All proceeds from the classic go to the Ontonagon County Cancer Association.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The red bear detectives found containing drugs in a package addressed to Strauss.
Daggett man sentenced to prison after receiving drug-stuffed teddy bear through mail
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Iconic Mackinac Bridge toll attendant to retire after 3 decades
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township

Latest News

The shop has sold furniture, clothing, candy and more for over half a century.
Wishing Well Gifts celebrates 53 years of business in Iron Mountain
They have a food trailer that will be out and about in the community during the summer.
Curious Pig celebrates 5 years in Crystal Falls
These bricks will be placed around the Harbour House.
Harbour House Museum starts brick sale fundraiser
Cool breezes and daytime sun through Sunday before warmer pattern drapes over the U.P. next week.
Cool, sunny weekend before tones of summer warmth next week