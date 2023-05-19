Winter 2022-2023 Recap

Looking back at the winter of 2022-2023 the U.P. ended up snowier than normal and slightly warmer. Last November we issued our official outlook for the winter season. The La Nina was still in place for the third consecutive year. Winter conditions are highly variable during a La Nina. December and January were overall warmer but February was an even split. As far as snow, many areas exceed the annual normal. Places like the higher elevations of the Keweenaw, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Baraga, and Marquette counties exceeded 250″ of snow. Check out the video for the full update!

