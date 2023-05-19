Transition Assisted Living to award $10,000 grant to one lucky resident

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is helping to offset the cost of assisted living for one lucky Yooper.

Transition Assisted Living in Gladstone teamed up with the Radio Results Network to offer one person a $10,000 grant. The money would help pay for a 12-month stay at Transition. According to Transition, the assisted living home will pick the winner based on their hardships and struggle to find the right assisted living home that suits their budget. The winner will be selected at the end of May.

Transition says that even though some people save their whole lives for retirement, the cost of care can often be unexpectedly high.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to even be able to get into a facility because the care cost adds so much,” said Crystal Hayes, Transition Assisted Living president. “So, we’re able to help offset that for a lucky person.”

You can apply for the grant here.

