Scattered showers today then a quiet weekend

A cold front exits the east end of the U.P. this morning with rain. We will have a few dry hours. Then, another round of scattered showers will redevelop as the main upper-level low pivots through the region. Showers will start in the west this afternoon and track east by the evening. An additional 0.0-0.25 of rain is likely. Then, the temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend. Cooler than normal conditions today then above normal tomorrow before another drop on Sunday. The pattern becomes more stable next week.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 50 north, mid-50s south

Saturday: Becoming sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to 70° inland

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a few sprinkles in the morning

>Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Moslty cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.