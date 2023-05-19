Republic Township to move forward on dam upgrades

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is moving forward on a project to update its dam.

The Republic River Basin Authority has plans for a new rock crib spillway. It will include a fish ladder to allow species to return to spawn.

The township received $750,000 from the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program through Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Along with a $250,000 grant from the DNR, a $100,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Rural Development, and $350,000 from a millage the township passed, Republic has $1.45 million towards the expected $1.5 million needed for the project.

Republic Township’s supervisor, Jim Brennan, says the improvements would reduce the flooding the township sees every spring.

“It would help our river,” said Brennan “We hope to help the flooding in the springtime. It would help lessen the burden of flooding. So, I think it’s a win for the state, I think it’s a win for our community, and for our county.”

Republic’s next step is to get a permit from EGLE and then begin work. The township expects to get the permit by late June and to finish the project within a year.

