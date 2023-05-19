Republic Township to move forward on dam upgrades

Republic Dam
Republic Dam(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is moving forward on a project to update its dam.

The Republic River Basin Authority has plans for a new rock crib spillway. It will include a fish ladder to allow species to return to spawn.

The township received $750,000 from the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program through Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Along with a $250,000 grant from the DNR, a $100,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Rural Development, and $350,000 from a millage the township passed, Republic has $1.45 million towards the expected $1.5 million needed for the project.

Republic Township’s supervisor, Jim Brennan, says the improvements would reduce the flooding the township sees every spring.

“It would help our river,” said Brennan “We hope to help the flooding in the springtime. It would help lessen the burden of flooding. So, I think it’s a win for the state, I think it’s a win for our community, and for our county.”

Republic’s next step is to get a permit from EGLE and then begin work. The township expects to get the permit by late June and to finish the project within a year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The red bear detectives found containing drugs in a package addressed to Strauss.
Daggett man sentenced to prison after receiving drug-stuffed teddy bear through mail
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35

Latest News

Pat's Foods
Pat’s Foods grocery store expands to Munising
Adam Carpenter joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Concerts in the Corner: Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand releases long-awaited album
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Carla White, Sergeant Oliver, and Sheriff Zyburt participate in Cop on a Rooftop.
Dunkin’ Donuts hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” to raise money for Special Olympics