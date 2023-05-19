Pat’s Foods grocery store expands to Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. grocery store is expanding to new territory.

Pat’s Foods bought Bob’s IGA and Family Fare in Munising. The owner of Bob’s IGA, Bob St Amour, just retired after 50 years. Family Fare officially reopened as Pat’s Foods Thursday. The store features a new lineup of U.P.-sourced food. It will also be home to the U.P.’s largest beer cave and will begin selling liquor soon.

Pat’s Foods says it’s excited about the expansion.

“It’s been on our radar for years to try and get here,” said Ben Campioni, Pat’s Foods co-owner. “We were super excited when we got the opportunity to buy a store here. It’s exciting times for our family and for the workers. I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction.”

Pat’s Foods plans to continue to expand throughout the U.P.

