Pat’s Foods grocery store expands to Munising

Pat's Foods
Pat's Foods(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. grocery store is expanding to new territory.

Pat’s Foods bought Bob’s IGA and Family Fare in Munising. The owner of Bob’s IGA, Bob St Amour, just retired after 50 years. Family Fare officially reopened as Pat’s Foods Thursday. The store features a new lineup of U.P.-sourced food. It will also be home to the U.P.’s largest beer cave and will begin selling liquor soon.

Pat’s Foods says it’s excited about the expansion.

“It’s been on our radar for years to try and get here,” said Ben Campioni, Pat’s Foods co-owner. “We were super excited when we got the opportunity to buy a store here. It’s exciting times for our family and for the workers. I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction.”

Pat’s Foods plans to continue to expand throughout the U.P.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The red bear detectives found containing drugs in a package addressed to Strauss.
Daggett man sentenced to prison after receiving drug-stuffed teddy bear through mail
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35

Latest News

Adam Carpenter joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Concerts in the Corner: Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand releases long-awaited album
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location
Carla White, Sergeant Oliver, and Sheriff Zyburt participate in Cop on a Rooftop.
Dunkin’ Donuts hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” to raise money for Special Olympics
The property will see substantial modernization starting with an all-new exterior and windows.
Kewadin Casinos announces revitalization plan for Sault Ste. Marie hotel