Nature Conservancy names new project leader for Keweenaw Heartlands project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy is introducing the leader of its Keweenaw Heartlands project.

Julia Petersen is now the Project Manager of the Keweenaw Heartlands project. Late last year, The Nature Conservancy bought 32,600 acres of land near the tip of the Keweenaw. Its goal is to preserve the nature of the Keweenaw and keep it open to the public. As an Atlantic Mine resident, Petersen said she is excited to spearhead the next steps of the plan.

“I will be the interface with the community. I’ll be the connection between The Nature Conservancy and the Keweenaw area community. I’ll be working with them to take that blueprint that they work collectively to draft, and it spells out the values that they hold for the area,” Petersen said.

Now that The Nature Conservancy has the Heartland’s land, the Michigan Policy Director Rich Bowman said the next step is extensive surveying.

“We’re doing a four-prong inventory of the project. We’re looking at all of the biological aspects of the property. We’re looking at the cultural and historical sites that are across the property. We’re looking at the forest resources because it is a working forest area,” Bowman said.

Bowman said the next year will be spent surveying, to determine how to best preserve the nature of the Heartlands. He said the conservancy’s ultimate goal is to have the state purchase the land.

“I’m just really excited to see the heartlands become just an even better version of itself because it is going to be publicly owned down the road,” Petersen said.

Both Bowman and Petersen said the organization will continue to provide updates on the Keweenaw Community Foundation’s website.

