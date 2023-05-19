National Trappers Convention, Outdoor Expo coming to Escanaba fairgrounds

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 64th Annual National Trappers Association Convention and Outdoor Expo is coming to the U.P. State Fairgrounds Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

According to a press release from the association, there will be over 100 inside vendors on hand and outside on the way to other buildings. Food vendors will also be offering their unique cuisine.

“Schedule vacation time, book your motel or campground, and plan your flight or route to Escanaba for the biggest and best trapping event in North America from July 27 through July 29,” said Bob Steinmetz, NTA director for the U.P. Trappers Association. “It will be three full days of non-stop entertainment and sharing with like-minded outdoor enthusiasts.”

Special guests include the cast from the “Last Alaskans” and Marty Meierotto from the History Channel’s “Mountain Men”, who will be ready to chat with convention-goers.

There will also be 18 “how to” demonstrations by both female and male trappers at the “She Side” area, 24 “how to” trapping seminars by both male and female trappers at the main demo area every hour, and a huge building set up just to entertain kids—aptly called “Kids Cave.”

Bark River trapper Roy Dahlgren, who is president of U.P. Trappers District 3, will also be a doing demonstration on winter bobcat trapping.

Admission to the NTA Convention and Outdoor Show is $10 for one day. A three-day pass for the entire event is $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Camping is available on the grounds. For further information, visit www.uptrappers.com/nta-convention or contact Roy Dahlgren, local event coordinator for the Trappers Association at trapperroy@outlook.com or (906) 399-1960.

