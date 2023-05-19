‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search

Ian Goldi is 39 years old and has been missing since January 29.
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ian Goldi is 39 years old and has been missing since January 29. Goldi’s parents say Ian struggled with addiction since he was a teenager, but was at a good place in his life when he went missing.

“He was working hard, had a good job and staying in contact with his daughter and his son. The biggest thing is that he’s just so proud of his son and his daughter,” said Michele Goldi, Ian Goldi’s mom.

Ian Goldi was last seen at the Quality Inn in Escanaba. Just before going missing, he was supposed to meet his family in the Garden Peninsula.

“[He was] coming home for a few days to spend with her and Kodey and us. We haven’t heard from him since,” said Bill Goldi, Ian Goldi’s dad.

Now, the Goldi family is asking for your help.

“We just need some closure of what happened. I can’t imagine him leaving and just taking off. I just don’t buy that,” said Michele Goldi.

If you have any information about Ian Goldi, contact the Delta County Sheriff Tipline at 906-217-0029.

“Somebody please come forward to let us know where he’s at or what happened to him. You don’t have to say your name or anything, just let someone know,” said Kodey Goldi, Ian’s son.

You can also send an anonymous letter to Michele at:

Michele Goldi

Garden Peninsula, 49835

“We love you, we miss you. Make our family whole again,” said Michele Goldi.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Bay College, Bay Mills begin partnership for technology degrees
Lake Linden Sons of the American Legion to hold UP Honor Flight Benefit fundraiser
Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority kicks off summer events