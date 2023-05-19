‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ian Goldi is 39 years old and has been missing since January 29. Goldi’s parents say Ian struggled with addiction since he was a teenager, but was at a good place in his life when he went missing.

“He was working hard, had a good job and staying in contact with his daughter and his son. The biggest thing is that he’s just so proud of his son and his daughter,” said Michele Goldi, Ian Goldi’s mom.

Ian Goldi was last seen at the Quality Inn in Escanaba. Just before going missing, he was supposed to meet his family in the Garden Peninsula.

“[He was] coming home for a few days to spend with her and Kodey and us. We haven’t heard from him since,” said Bill Goldi, Ian Goldi’s dad.

Now, the Goldi family is asking for your help.

“We just need some closure of what happened. I can’t imagine him leaving and just taking off. I just don’t buy that,” said Michele Goldi.

If you have any information about Ian Goldi, contact the Delta County Sheriff Tipline at 906-217-0029.

“Somebody please come forward to let us know where he’s at or what happened to him. You don’t have to say your name or anything, just let someone know,” said Kodey Goldi, Ian’s son.

You can also send an anonymous letter to Michele at:

Michele Goldi

Garden Peninsula, 49835

“We love you, we miss you. Make our family whole again,” said Michele Goldi.

