Kewadin Casinos announces revitalization plan for Sault Ste. Marie hotel

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan casino is getting a facelift starting this summer.

Kewadin Casinos says it will begin work on a multi-million dollar upgrade project of the Kewadin Casino Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie this year, with the property seeing substantial modernization.

These improvements will start with an all-new exterior and windows.

“Our guest experience is of the utmost importance to us, and Kewadin Casinos is revitalizing it with this project as well as several other upgrades at all five Kewadin Casinos.” said Kewadin Casinos CEO Allen Kerridge.

To minimize the impact this will have on guests, the renovations will be completed in phases. Exterior renovations are expected to take just over a year to complete and will begin in the Summer or Fall of 2023 and end in the Winter of 2024.

The casino will remain open for the duration of this project.

“We’re proud to be one of the first casinos in Michigan to open and to be celebrating our 38-year anniversary in 2023. We’ve seen many great changes over those years, and now it’s time for new look and feel throughout the property that will elevate the guest experience,” said Kewadin Sault General Manager Dana Schlehuber.

According to the casino, it is located in one of the most scenic regions of North America. Kewadin Casinos currently offers over 2,000 slot machines, 26 table games, hotels, dining, and other amenities at five properties in Michigan’s eastern and central Upper Peninsula.

Kewadin Casinos is owned and operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

