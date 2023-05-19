Ishpeming nonprofit reports California jerky company for fraud

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A jerky business based in California which claimed a portion of money would be given to an Ishpeming-based nonprofit has been reported for fraud.

In March, Ishpeming-based nonprofit Courage Incorporated announced the California-based company Meat Freaks Jerky Club would be selling a special “Yooper Box” of assorted meats — a portion of the proceeds from which would benefit Courage Incorporated. At the time, Meat Freaks owner Jason Cimarelli said he had moved from Iron Mountain to California eight years ago, missed home, and wanted to give back to the U.P. community.

Friday, however, Courage Incorporated’s Executive Director announced in a Facebook post, that he has reported the jerky company to the Marquette County Sheriff’s office for fraud.

“Hi everyone – the first thing I want to do is apologize to each and every person who has ordered the Meat Freaks Jerky Club special offer Yooper Box,” the post said. “It has become clear to us that the company and its owner have no intention of following through with his commitment to ship you the merchandise that you ordered, offer you any refund, nor provide any of the proceeds to Courage Incorporated as originally promoted.”

Conradson said he has already been in contact with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office to share pertinent information. He is waiting to hear back from Deputy Anderson with a case file number. When Courage Incorporated receives that number, it will be posted to the nonprofit’s Facebook page as well, to serve as a reference point for others who ordered and would like to file a complaint.

In the meantime, Courage Incorporated also encouraged those who had ordered from Meat Freaks Jerky Club to contact their bank or credit card companies and dispute the charges for purchases made from Meat Freaks.

The website and Facebook page for Meat Freaks Jerky Club have both been deactivated.

To read the full post from Conradson on the Courage Incorporated Facebook page, go here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.