Gwinn Area Community Schools holds town hall to discuss creation of central K-12 campus

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools (GACS) may create a central campus for all K-12 students in the area.

The Gwinn Community Steering Committee held a special town hall meeting on Thursday to discuss the idea. The project would cost about $45 million and consist of building an elementary school on the current middle and high school site.

At the town hall, community members raised concerns about the budget and safety of students.

To renovate the three current schools to proper standards, GACS said it would cost about $41 million and it wouldn’t come with any improved opportunities for students.

GACS explained that maintaining one big building costs much less than maintaining three smaller buildings, so the project would cost less in the long run. To address safety, GACS said the new building would only have one entrance and exit during the school day, which is safer than what they currently have.

GACS also said that having one community in one school would be beneficial to students.

“It brings all of our resources under one roof,” said Brandon Bruce, GACS superintendent. “All of our K-12 staff will be under one roof. They’ll have the opportunity for collaboration. The resources will be available to all of our support staff to have access to our students. We’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

GACS is still in the preliminary stages of planning the project, but the next step is to get the treasury’s approval. Then the school board will then vote on a resolution to put it on the ballot this November.

The Gwinn Community Steering Committee will host another town hall on the subject on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. at K.I. Sawyer Elementary.

