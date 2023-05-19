Governor names Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan’s CEO James Whalen to Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office released a statement naming Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan’s Chief Executive Officer, James Whalen, to the Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee.

According to a press release from the organization, the committee has been created to review licensing standards, case management standards, and recommend criteria to measure progress toward evidenced-based outcomes for youth in residential programs.

Whalen has been with Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan for 25 years. His experience working in group homes is extensive and he is looking forward to helping the State of Michigan develop new policies and procedures that will help youth in need of residential placements to achieve their full potential. Whalen will also work toward ensuring that the State’s oversight of residential placement facilities is effective and properly directed.

Teaching Family Homes is a private, non-profit child welfare agency, providing services to children and families in need since 1981. Services include residential group homes, in-home Family Preservation and Family Reunification services, and a variety of professional educational services including a high ropes challenge course.

