First responders take part in annual Gus Macker Basketball Tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual basketball tournament kicked off Friday evening with a match between first responders.

Firefighters and police officers brought their skills to the court for the Gus Macker Basketball Tournament. This year, 160 teams registered to play games for the whole weekend.

Gus Macker Board Member Jessica Styer said all money raised will go toward a local school district.

“I think it’s awesome we needed a beneficiary and NICE Community Schools stepped up. It feels really, great to give back to the community in that type of capacity. All of the nice athletes are coming out and they are volunteering to kind of give back as we get back to them,” Styer said.

The final match of the tournament is slated for Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.