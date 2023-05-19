Expungement clinic helps give fresh start to UP residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of U.P. residents are getting a new start to life thanks to an expungement clinic at Northern Michigan University Friday.

The expungement clinic was hosted by the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. Miguel Brikho is one of seven students traveling across the state, helping eliminate convictions.

“We started from South Michigan working out all the way north to Marquette and we are helping people who have a felony or misdemeanor conviction get that expunged,” Brikho said. “An expungement is a process where you can erase that from public view, and it helps people eliminate barriers that are imposed for employment, housing and other things they want to do.”

The Clinic Director Rebecca Simkins Nowak says it comes as new laws have been passed in Michigan.

“The legislature has made some really significant changes to the statute over the last few years,” Simkins Nowak said. “One of which is increasing the number of convictions that a person may have. Another which is really impactful for a lot of people is that a first DUI is eligible for expungement.”

Student Zahara Madahah says the hands-on experience is invaluable.

“There is quite a difference between reading how to do expungements or seeing a lecture on how to do expungement versus actually going through the process,” Madahah said. “I have been keeping track of how many I have done thus far, and I have done two felonies and over 12 misdemeanors this week.”

Brikho says he is walking away with a lot from the clinic.

“People really do want to continue their lives post-conviction,” Brikho said. “They have served their debt to society, and they deserve to move on from that, so I am going to take that way from this experience.”

Simkins Nowak every case they help expunge changes someone’s life.

“At the end of our travels we have had hundreds of people register and if we have 100 that we can walk through the process then we have made a big difference,” Simkins Nowak said.

Now that the clinic is finished participants were given a packet with everything they need for their expungement. Then, the students will work with some of them to complete the process.

