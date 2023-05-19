Escanaba’s $30 million budget shows surplus

Escanaba sign.
Escanaba sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new, $30 million budget that shows a surplus. Last year, the budget left Escanaba $1 million in debt, but a raise in utilities will help the city get back in the green.

City manager Jim McNeil said there will be a 4% raise in water, 3% raise in wastewater and 1.25% raise to electric.

The millage rate will stay the same, but McNeil said he thinks this change will be better for Escanaba in the long run.

“Everybody knew that we had some issues that needed to resolve,” said McNeil. “But at the same time, there are opportunities ahead and investments that need to be made. A big, group effort and we have a good team.”

Next, the city council will hold a meeting to approve a tax levy ordinance. That’s scheduled for May 25 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
‘Make our family whole again’: Ian Goldi’s family asking for help in his search
Bay College, Bay Mills begin partnership for technology degrees
Lake Linden Sons of the American Legion to hold UP Honor Flight Benefit fundraiser