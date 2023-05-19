Escanaba’s $30 million budget shows surplus

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new, $30 million budget that shows a surplus. Last year, the budget left Escanaba $1 million in debt, but a raise in utilities will help the city get back in the green.

City manager Jim McNeil said there will be a 4% raise in water, 3% raise in wastewater and 1.25% raise to electric.

The millage rate will stay the same, but McNeil said he thinks this change will be better for Escanaba in the long run.

“Everybody knew that we had some issues that needed to resolve,” said McNeil. “But at the same time, there are opportunities ahead and investments that need to be made. A big, group effort and we have a good team.”

Next, the city council will hold a meeting to approve a tax levy ordinance. That’s scheduled for May 25 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.