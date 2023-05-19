Dunkin’ Donuts hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” to raise money for Special Olympics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Dunkin’ Donuts in Michigan, and throughout the U.S., are hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” on Friday, May 19 to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Dunkin’s in Marquette Township, Iron Mountain, and Menominee are participating.

You’re encouraged to stop by the donut shop, say hi to a cop, and make a donation to the Special Olympics. Cops will be posted on the rooftops until 11:00 a.m.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt about the importance of positive interactions in the community for law enforcement officers.

Carla White joins the conversation and adds that all money raised on Friday will stay in the Upper Peninsula.

She adds that the Special Olympics of Michigan is in need of new equipment after being lost in a fire last year.

