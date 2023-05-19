Dunkin’ Donuts hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” to raise money for Special Olympics

On May 19 until 11:00 a.m., make a donation to the Special Olympics and get a free donut or cup of coffee
Carla White, Sergeant Oliver, and Sheriff Zyburt participate in Cop on a Rooftop.
Carla White, Sergeant Oliver, and Sheriff Zyburt participate in Cop on a Rooftop.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Dunkin’ Donuts in Michigan, and throughout the U.S., are hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” on Friday, May 19 to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Dunkin’s in Marquette Township, Iron Mountain, and Menominee are participating.

You’re encouraged to stop by the donut shop, say hi to a cop, and make a donation to the Special Olympics. Cops will be posted on the rooftops until 11:00 a.m.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt about the importance of positive interactions in the community for law enforcement officers.

Local law enforcement officers are raising money at Dunkin Donuts on May 19 for the Special Olympics.

Carla White joins the conversation and adds that all money raised on Friday will stay in the Upper Peninsula.

She adds that the Special Olympics of Michigan is in need of new equipment after being lost in a fire last year.

Cop on a Rooftop is happening at Dunkin Donuts to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Cop on a Rooftop is happening until 11:00 a.m.

