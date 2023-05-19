Cool, sunny weekend before tones of summer warmth next week

Cool breezes and daytime sun through Sunday before warmer pattern drapes over the U.P. next week.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Rain chances dry out over the weekend with building high pressure, with cool but mostly sunny conditions to prevail in the U.P. through Sunday. Next week, it’s an overall warm airmass wrapping over Upper Michigan -- outside of rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday, expect re-elevated wildfire risks in the region. Towards Memorial Day Weekend, a strong Northern Plains system develops, capable of producing strong thunderstorms and heavy rain -- and with potential to impact the Western U.P. Stay tuned for updates as we monitor the track of this system in the coming days.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, isolated thunderstorms gradually diminishing from west to east; patchy morning frost; blustery

>Lows: 30/40s (coldest interior west)

Saturday, Armed Forces Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. rain showers east, then mostly sunny U.P.-wide in the daytime; mild with light northwest breezes

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with light north breezes

>Highs: 50s/70 (cooler Lake Superior shore, warmer interior)

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers early; mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70s

