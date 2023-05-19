Concerts in the Corner: Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand releases long-awaited album
Adam Carpenter performs “Copper Queen” from ‘Faith and Fumes’ on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Faith and Fumes, the album three years in the making by Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand, is out now!
You can download it at acuh906.org.
Adam Carpenter stops by Upper Michigan Today on Friday to play some tunes, celebrate the album’s release, and kick off the “Concerts in the Corner” summer music series!
Now, back to Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand.
You can stream the album on Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, or download it at acuh906.com.
Carpenter performs “Copper Queen”.
Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand is having an album release party Friday, May 19, at 8:00 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.
The band will perform on Saturday, May 20, at the Pine Grove Bar in Republic again at 8:00.
You can purchase a physical copy of Faith and Fumes at YoopTone Music or Media Brew Communications in Marquette.
