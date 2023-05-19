Concerts in the Corner: Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand releases long-awaited album

Adam Carpenter performs “Copper Queen” from ‘Faith and Fumes’ on Upper Michigan Today
Adam Carpenter joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Adam Carpenter joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(Catherine Lightfoot)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Faith and Fumes, the album three years in the making by Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand, is out now!

You can download it at acuh906.org.

Adam Carpenter stops by Upper Michigan Today on Friday to play some tunes, celebrate the album’s release, and kick off the “Concerts in the Corner” summer music series!

But first, stories of the day.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson discuss the U.P.’s favorite beaches and new Starbucks ice.

Top beaches in the U.S., your favorite beaches in the U.P., and new ice at Starbucks.

Now, back to Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand.

You can stream the album on Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, or download it at acuh906.com.

Marquette-based musician Adam Carpenter talks about the release of his highly anticipated album, Faith and Fumes, which is out May 19.

Carpenter performs “Copper Queen”.

Adam Carpenter performs a song from his new album, Faith and Fumes.

Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand is having an album release party Friday, May 19, at 8:00 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

The band will perform on Saturday, May 20, at the Pine Grove Bar in Republic again at 8:00.

Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand have two upcoming performances, May 19 and 20.

You can purchase a physical copy of Faith and Fumes at YoopTone Music or Media Brew Communications in Marquette.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

