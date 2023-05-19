Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location

Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular brewery is closing its location in Ishpeming’s Mather Inn.

According to a statement from the company, the new owners of the inn have chosen to acquire their own liquor license and will not be renewing Cognition’s lease.

The brewery will be operating out of the Ishpeming location until May 31. In the meantime, patrons are encouraged to check out the newly opened Kognisjon Bryggeri in Marquette’s Third Street Market.

