Cognition Brewing Company to close Ishpeming location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular brewery is closing its location in Ishpeming’s Mather Inn.

According to a statement from the company, the new owners of the inn have chosen to acquire their own liquor license and will not be renewing Cognition’s lease.

The brewery will be operating out of the Ishpeming location until May 31. In the meantime, patrons are encouraged to check out the newly opened Kognisjon Bryggeri in Marquette’s Third Street Market.

