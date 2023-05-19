Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum prepares for opening

The museum offers interactive exhibits for all ages.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Mine Museum is preparing to welcome visitors to take part in an interactive history lesson.

The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is opening this memorial weekend. The museum has artifacts from when the mine was operational and offers guided tours underground.

Museum Director Craig Ilmonen says he is excited to bring the history of mining to all ages.

“We are opening back up with a couple of new things here and there, but the same museum we have always had, the same tour guides, the same gift shop personal,” Illmonen said. “Everyone kind of starts getting lively at this time of year and we are excited to bring some history back.”

Ilmonen reminds everyone to bring a sweatshirt and closed toe shoes if you plan on participating in the underground tour.

