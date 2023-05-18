Wildfire threat to diminish from pouring rain, thunderstorms through Friday

Reduced wildfire risk as moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms scatter across the U.P. Friday.
Reduced wildfire risk as moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms scatter across the U.P. Friday.
Reduced wildfire risk as moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms scatter across the U.P. Friday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Rain chances pick up Thursday night as a fast-moving clipper system arrives from Manitoba. Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected through the end of Friday -- Thursday-Friday rain amounts can total over an inch for some areas, including the Central U.P. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible along the Wisconsin border, capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts in addition to dangerous lightning and brief downpours.

Rain chances dry out over the weekend with building high pressure, continuing into early next week -- a dry and warm trend re-elevates the wildfire risk during the first half of the week. The next line of systems to potentially impact the U.P. with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected during the second half of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms scattering west to east overnight, with an isolated severe storm possible over the Wisconsin border (>1″ Hail, 58+ mph Wind Gusts); west through southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, few thunderstorms plus isolated wintry mix west before diminishing west to east overnight; blustery

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. rain showers east diminishing during the daytime; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild; breezy late

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, dry and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; warm

>Highs: 70s

