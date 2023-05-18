West End Suicide Prevention hosting LIVE Art and Word Contest for adults
Reduce the stigma and start those tough conversations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention’s youth LIVE Art and Word Contest is wrapped up and submissions are on display at the Peter White Public Library.
With over 50 submissions from students aged 18 and under and positive feedback from the community, the group opened a contest for adults.
Amy Poirier of the Great Lakes Recovery Center stopped by Upper Michigan Today on Thursday to share more.
Amy Poirier talks about resources available at the Great Lakes Recovery Centers.
The youth submissions for the LIVE contest are on display at the Peter White Public Library. You can also see the art and read about the piece’s relationship to mental health on the West End Suicide Prevention Facebook page.
The same contest for adults is now open through September 30.
You can learn more about the contest and enter at www.greatlakesrecover.org/art-word-adult.
The purpose of the contest is to get adults thinking about their own mental health and to spark those tough conversations.
You can find a list of available mental health resources at uppermichiganssource.com.
