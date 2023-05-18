Trade, buy records at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Geoff and Jon’s Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

This show is call ‘The Joy of Vinyl’, happening this Thursday through Sunday. In addition to selling records, they will be hosting pop culture trivia Sunday at 6 p.m.

If you have any unwanted media, Geoff and Jon are willing to trade. They accept new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters and more.

Record show co-creator Geoff Walker said they love to find homes for unused media.

“We have 10,000 records, hundreds of CDs, books, cassettes, a few DVDs, new t-shirts and all kinds of good stuff to share with the wonderful people of Marquette County and beyond,” said Walker.

The record show will be open from noon to 11 p.m. on the second floor of the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

