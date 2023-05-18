Red flag dangers then much need rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon for the eastern half of the U.P. Conditions will become ideal for wildfires to develop easily. Winds will become breezy with gusts will range 25-35mph. This will be coupled with low humidity values. Tips-follow burn restrictions, avoid burning and properly dispose of cigarette buds. Our next front comes tonight, scattered showers and thundershowers will develop in the west early this evening. They’ll pass from west to east. Then, scattered showers will redevelop tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50-1.50″.

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Breezy, warmer, with late-day showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, 50s to 60s along shorelines

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low 50s north, upper 50ssouht

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

