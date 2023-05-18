Performers, volunteers needed for Fall Phantasm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe is calling for performers to sign up for the third ever Fall Phantasm event held at Lakenenland Sculpture Park.

Fall Phantasm is an event to celebrate and incorporate all elements of art into one night. Performers are able to join into the performance that Marquette Fringe will be putting on or they can bring their own idea to life.

Marquette Fringe President Michael Bradford encourages people to sign up to get involved in other ways as well. There are volunteer opportunities for vendors and activities, musicians, production volunteers and week-of volunteers.

Marquette Fringe wants to encourage people to come to the event, but they also want people to sign up to perform so they can experience the event firsthand.

“We want to invite people to see what original pieces people around here are able to create, and hopefully get you more involved in the arts,” said Bradford. “Anybody can get involved. If it’s from the performance side or the production side, there are a lot of avenues to get involved.”

The sign-up deadline for performers is June 17 to ensure everyone gets enough time to get everything polished for the final event, which will be October 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.