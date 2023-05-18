Norlite Nursing Center hosts Marquette Symphony Orchestra members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Norlite Nursing Center residents and staff were treated to a mini symphony Thursday.

Janis Peterson and TV6′s Andrew LaCombe from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra performed for residents. The celebration was a part of national skilled nurses week. During the week, the nursing center had a variety of events ranging from a Marquette history lesson to a performance from the Negaunee City Band.

“Our residents, from having members come in, know that people do think about them and do care about them, and people are taking the time out of their day to come and do something special for them,” Norlite Nursing Center Activities Director Amy Fraley said.

On Friday, the nursing center is hosting an open house ice cream social with members of the Marquette City Fire Department and Michigan State Police at 2:15 p.m.

