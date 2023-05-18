Nick’s Run for Recovery races to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser run is coming to Marquette this weekend.

In memory of Nick Suardini, Superior Connections Recovery Community Organization is hosting Nick’s Run for Recovery. Participants can run or walk a 5k or 10k to raise awareness for mental health and addiction. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting and opening more sober living houses in the U.P.

Organizers say events like Nick’s Run for Recovery remind people struggling with mental health and addiction that they are not alone.

“I think when we know that we’re not in this alone and we’re able to make that connection with others, that gives us some strength,” said Sarah Suardini, Nick’s Run for Recovery organizer. “It gives us some power to recover.”

Nick’s Run for Recovery will start this Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at the Bell Tower in Lower Harbor Park. Register at Elizabeth’s Chop House Saturday at 9 a.m. or preregister and donate here.

