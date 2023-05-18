New athletic opportunities at Escanaba high school

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new set of tennis courts at a Delta County school are now open.

The Escanaba Junior and Senior High School now have access to four new tennis courts. Alongside the courts, a pavilion with seating is now open.

Escanaba Senior High Athletic Director Dave Wilson said the new courts bring many opportunities.

“We have a big tennis match coming up on Tuesday. This coming Tuesday, May 23rd, with the Great Northern Conference match here. It’s never been held in Escanaba, they have always been held in Kingsford or Marquette because they have really a bigger facility. They used to but now we have an equal facility as them,” Wilson said.

The school plans to hold a dedication for the event on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m., which the public is encouraged to attend.

