Lakeshore Bike hosts guided mountain bike tours

During sign up, each participant will need to fill out a form explaining their experience level and style preference.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Bike in Marquette is starting a new opportunity for bike tours in Marquette.

There will be both 2.5 hour and 5 hour tours from beginner to expert skill level. They will also be offering full suspension mountain bike rentals at a discounted price for tour participants.

During sign up, each participant will need to fill out a form explaining their experience level and style preference. This will help the guide cater tours to the individual participants.

Jack Culvey, Lakeshore Bike lead tour guide, said he’s most looking forward to showing off the trails.

“I know a lot of people come to Marquette. It’s a huge riding destination,” said Culvey. “Some of the trails are confusing, they’re marked well, but if you don’t really know where you’re going you may not know how to make the most out of your ride.”

Tours will begin on June 1 and will continue through the riding season. You can make reservations on their website or call Lakeshore Bike to schedule.

Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Tours will be weather dependent.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

McEachern is scheduled for sentencing in Marquette County Circuit Court on June 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Detective, prosecutor discuss role in sexual assault case
Kenzie Williamsen, the Iron Mountain DDA Event Coordinator, prepares for the event.
Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority kicks off summer events
Trade, buy records at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show
They have new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters and more.
Trade, buy records at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show
Lakeshore Bike hosts guided mountain bike tours