Lakeshore Bike hosts guided mountain bike tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Bike in Marquette is starting a new opportunity for bike tours in Marquette.

There will be both 2.5 hour and 5 hour tours from beginner to expert skill level. They will also be offering full suspension mountain bike rentals at a discounted price for tour participants.

During sign up, each participant will need to fill out a form explaining their experience level and style preference. This will help the guide cater tours to the individual participants.

Jack Culvey, Lakeshore Bike lead tour guide, said he’s most looking forward to showing off the trails.

“I know a lot of people come to Marquette. It’s a huge riding destination,” said Culvey. “Some of the trails are confusing, they’re marked well, but if you don’t really know where you’re going you may not know how to make the most out of your ride.”

Tours will begin on June 1 and will continue through the riding season. You can make reservations on their website or call Lakeshore Bike to schedule.

Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Tours will be weather dependent.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.