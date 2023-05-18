Lake Linden Sons of the American Legion to hold UP Honor Flight Benefit fundraiser

Spaghetti and two-piece chicken will be served will be served as the main dish, with music, a silent auction and two separate raffles in store at the American Legion Post 90 in Lake Linden.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden’s Sons of the American Legion Post 90 are preparing for an annual fundraiser.

The Sons have raised $62,000 for the Flights since they started doing so in 2014.

“It is a fundraiser to raise money for the Honor Flight Benefit,” said Sons of the American Legion Post 90 Adjutant and Commander Gerard Kendzierski. “The U.P. Honor Flight takes veterans from various wars and fly them to Washington D.C to enjoy the monuments and have a special day for themselves.”

Spaghetti and two-piece chicken will be served at the dinner, along with coleslaw, rolls and dessert. There will also be music, a silent auction, and two separate raffles with a variety of prizes including a grill and television. Auction items will include a baseball from the Detroit Tigers signed by Alan Trammell and a football signed by players of the Green Bay Packers.

The first raffle will be the ‘major’ raffle, according to Kendzierski, with tickets costing $5, and 3 for $10. The second will be a bucket raffle. The winners will be determined later in the evening.

“At about a quarter to seven we’ll probably shut everything down and try to evaluate and found out who the winners are,” added Kendzierski.

The Sons encourage everyone who can to enjoy dinner and fund a good cause.

“If you have a memory of a relative that was a veteran, this is a good way to honor them. Without the help and generosity of the local community, and all of the help we get from our legion organization, we would not be able to do this.”

The dinner begins at 3 p.m. at goes until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5 through 10, and kids under 5 are free.

Attendees can either sit and eat or take their food to go.

