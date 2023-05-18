Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority kicks off summer events

Kenzie Williamsen, the Iron Mountain DDA Event Coordinator, prepares for the event.
Kenzie Williamsen, the Iron Mountain DDA Event Coordinator, prepares for the event.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday kicked off summer activities in downtown Iron Mountain.

The return of the popular “Third Thursdays” shopping event typically kicks off a busy summer for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Thursday’s special kickoff included live music, food trucks and outdoor activities. The event partners with local businesses to stay open later on the third Thursday of every month for shoppers. 21 businesses are taking part in the event.

The DDA said it is a great way to encourage people to shop local after work.

“We have had a lot of business owners saying that they were hopeful to get more people coming back into their doors. We all slowed down during the COVID period, so we are trying to get people to walk around our downtown. We put in overhead lights, we have beautiful things and businesses everywhere. All of our buildings are really full,” said Kenzie Williamsen, Iron Mountain DDA event coordinator.

The DDA will host 21 events from now until November, including festivals like Brew Fest and Italian Fest.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

McEachern is scheduled for sentencing in Marquette County Circuit Court on June 23 at 9:30 a.m.
Detective, prosecutor discuss role in sexual assault case
Trade, buy records at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show
They have new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters and more.
Trade, buy records at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show
Lakeshore Bike hosts guided mountain bike tours