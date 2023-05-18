Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority kicks off summer events

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday kicked off summer activities in downtown Iron Mountain.

The return of the popular “Third Thursdays” shopping event typically kicks off a busy summer for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Thursday’s special kickoff included live music, food trucks and outdoor activities. The event partners with local businesses to stay open later on the third Thursday of every month for shoppers. 21 businesses are taking part in the event.

The DDA said it is a great way to encourage people to shop local after work.

“We have had a lot of business owners saying that they were hopeful to get more people coming back into their doors. We all slowed down during the COVID period, so we are trying to get people to walk around our downtown. We put in overhead lights, we have beautiful things and businesses everywhere. All of our buildings are really full,” said Kenzie Williamsen, Iron Mountain DDA event coordinator.

The DDA will host 21 events from now until November, including festivals like Brew Fest and Italian Fest.

