FEMA to visit 7 Upper Penninsula counties next week to assist flood-damaged homes

Marquette County is one of seven U.P. counties where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will assist flood-damaged homes.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven U.P. counties are receiving assistance from a national agency.

Marquette County is one of seven U.P. counties where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will assist flood-damaged homes. Salvation Army of Marquette County Captain Matthew Darrow said last week, his agency serviced 149 households in Gwinn and Republic with water, cleaning supplies, flood kits and H20 purification kits. He also said he’s excited that FEMA is now stepping in.

“So, with those coming in to give assistance again it’s to let people know that they are not forgotten here in the U.P.,” said Darrow. “Also, to let them know that there is hope and we help get them through what their needs are.”

Darrow also expressed that during this spring’s flooding, a lot of households lost furniture. Because flooding an emergency-based issue, the Salvation Army is able to provide vouchers through its Family Thrift Store.

Marquette County Emergency Manager Brian Hummel said FEMA will be going to all seven U.P. counties next week to help out.

“Residences can expect to see teams of people going throughout the impacted counties conducting damages assessments,” said Darrow. “They might be looking at infrastructure as well as homes and businesses that have used that self-report tool that has been advertised.”

Hummel also said FEMA’s main reason for coming is to evaluate damaged homes and buildings and find effective ways to fix them.

“They’ll take their findings from their trip next week and once they review those findings that might open up the opportunity for additional resources whether it be funding assistance or other supplies or materials,” said Hummel.

FEMA will visit Alger, Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon Counties.

