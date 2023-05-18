Feeding America West Michigan to distribute in Menominee County Thursday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marinette/Menominee YMCA at 1600 West Drive, located in Menominee will host a Feeding America West Michigan food distribution event on Thursday.

Hours of distribution are from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Central time. It is a drive-thru event, those who pick up items are asked to stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office investigates traffic fatality
Rapid River woman dead in single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35
An Escanaba Public Safety SUV blocks traffic on North Lincoln Road, May 16, 2023, while a...
UPDATE: Escanaba natural gas leak caused by third-party construction crew
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A map of the area surrounding the proposed hotel.
Marquette City Planning Commission approves site plan development for new hotel

Latest News

USA Olympian Weldy Olson
Remembering Weldy Olson, Ishpeming Track Regionals, High School Softball 5-17-23
Menominee Police Department reveals name of military-grade robot
Menominee Police Department reveals name of military-grade robot
Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event
Home Builders Association of the UP to host Business After Hours event
St. Vincent De Paul reveals renovations
St. Vincent De Paul reveals renovations