Fallen Wisconsin Deputies honored during peace officer’s memorial ceremony

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Eighty-six names of fallen peace officers were read aloud during the 33rd Upper Peninsula Peace Officer’s Memorial service Thursday. The memorial is celebrated during National Police Week. It is held in a different U.P. city each year. Thursday, it was in Kingsford.

“It is a great honor to host it. It is a great responsibility to remember fallen officers and keep their memory alive for what their service meant to their families and the communities they served,” said Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth, Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post Commander.

Hauswirth said the Iron Mountain MSP Post has been working with Kingsford High School for nine months to prepare for the memorial. Members of departments from as far away as Sault Ste. Marie attended. The ceremony honors fallen officers from the U.P., Northern Wisconsin, and Ontario.

“I hope they remember the commitment, the service, and sacrifice that those men and women gave,” Hauswirth said. “I also hope they remember the current commitment and sacrifice that current officers today continue to do.”

During the ceremony, Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller announced two Wisconsin officers were honored today for the first time. Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Gaber was struck by a vehicle and killed in May 1929.

Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Lincoln Edwards was also memorialized. Keynote speaker Mary Barglind is a niece of Edwards.

“He drowned trying to locate and save a citizen [in the Menominee River] in 1957,” Barglind said. “His story has never been told. He has never been recognized, and now he has been.”

Gaber and Edwards will have their names added to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial in Madison Friday. The fallen deputies have not been recognized on the memorial until now because of a clerical error.

Edwards left behind a wife and eight children.

“She didn’t remarry. He was her one true love,” Barglind said. “It’s a love story. It’s a sad love story, but today it has a happy ending.”

The peace officer’s memorial plaque will be on display at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office until next year, then it will travel to whichever city hosts the memorial next.

