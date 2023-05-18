DNR warns against burning during red flag warnings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Red flag warnings are in effect for the central and eastern U.P.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has some tips to stay safe during the warning. Critical relative humidity values and winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening. According to the DNR, burn permits are not in issue at all Thursday, so folks should avoid burning anything.

The DNR also suggests utilizing sensible practices to stay safe.

“Anything you can think of that might cause a fire is something that you want to avoid doing today,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “There’s some things you wouldn’t normally think of, like cutting the grass or using other types of machinery outdoors.”

The affected counties are Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac and Chippewa. Western U.P. counties also have an elevated wildfire potential due to a combination of gusty winds and dry, warm conditions.

